The 2022 summer transfer window is underway and already a number of high-profile transfers have taken place during this window. Teams have spent huge amounts to strengthen their squads as they aim to compete at the highest level. However, as the 2022 transfer window closes on September 01, 2022, we take a look at major moves that could still happen before the deadline day. Most Expensive Premier League Transfers: From Darwin Nunez To Erling Haaland, Top Signings of Summer 2022 So Far.

A number of star players such as Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Darwin Nunez, Sadio Mane, and Angel di Maria have switched clubs this summer. However, there are still massive names, who will be on the radar of top clubs, available on the market this summer. So we take a look at the marquee transfers that can take place before the close of the 2022 summer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese superstar has handed in his transfer request to Manchester United as he looks for a way out this summer. However, the 37-year-old has been unable to find a new club due to a lack of interest in the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's services and his wage demands. But with time left in the window, Cristiano Ronaldo could still seal a move to Atletico Madrid or Chelsea - who have been the frontrunners - if he can reach an agreement on his salary expectations.

Frenkie de Jong

The Dutchman is one of the stars linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer. Manchester United have tried to land the midfielder but he has refused to join the Premier League outfit. Chelsea are also in talks with the 25-year-old, whose priority is staying with the Catalan giants. However, if Frenke de Jong manages to sort out his salary negotiations with Barcelona, the Netherlands could be on the move before the end of the window.

Bernardo Silva

The Portuguese star has been one of the mainstays in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. However, he has been linked with a move away this summer with Barcelona interested in his services. However, the Catalan club are unable to make a move yet for the midfielder due to their financial constraints. The Blaugranas are looking to free up space in their wage structure for the 28-year-old to sign his this summer.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

The Gabon international arrived at Barcelona in January but has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea this summer. The Blues are trying to strengthen their attacking department following the departure of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. The Spanish side rejected Chelsea's opening bid but could let the striker leave if their asking price is met.

Youri Tielemans

The Belgian midfielder has been one of the star performers at Leicester City under Brendan Rodgers. He has been linked with a move away with Arsenal interested in his services. However, the Gunners are not too keen on matching the Foxes' high transfer fee. But the 25-year-old could be on the move if Leicester budge on their asking price. Meanwhile, cash-rich Newcastle have also expressed interest in the midfielder.

