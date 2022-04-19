Edinson Cavani's future looks to be away from Manchester United. The Uruguayan striker arrived at the Premier League club in 2020 but has failed to get regular game-time in recent months. The 35-year-old is tipped to leave the club in the summer and it is understood that Real Madrid are interested in acquiring the services of the veteran forward. Karim Benzema Creates UEFA Champions League History With Hat-Trick Against PSG.

According to a report from Fichajes, Real Marid are considering making a move for Edinson Cavani in the summer. The Spanish giants are looking to offer more backup and support to Karim Benzema and the Uruguayan striker seems to be the perfect short-term option.

It is understood that Edinson Cavani has been identified as a plan B by Real Madrid as they look to strengthen their team. Los Blancos are pursuing Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland but will move to the 35-year-old in case the moves do not materialise.

Erling Haaland is tipped to move to Manchester City in the summer. It is understood that the Norwegian has agreed personal terms with the Mancunian club. Meanwhile, there is a possibility that Kylian Mbappe, who was certain to join the Spanish outfit, could end up renewing his contract with PSG and extend his stay.

Edinson Cavani played a huge role in his first season at the club. But has seen limited game time since the arrival of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo. Injuries have also played a part in the Uruguayan spending majority if the time on the sidelines.

His contract with Manchester United expires in the summer, It is understood that he will not extend his stay. The 35-year-old will become a free agent and will be a great short-term option for Real Madrid given his goal-scoring record.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2022 06:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).