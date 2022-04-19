Erling Haaland is reportedly close to joining Manchester City. Representatives of the Norway striker have 'agreed terms' with the Premier League champions, according to a report in the Daily Star. If things go according to plan, the deal could be complete as early as next week making the striker a Manchester City player. City did not sign any striker after Sergio Aguero's departure to Barcelona and it seems that now they have zeroed in on a very competent replacement. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Lose Baby Boy During Childbirth, Fans Send Support to Grieving Parents Mourning Devastating Loss

The Norwegian forward has been linked to various clubs across Europe, with the likes of Real Madrid and PSG being among them. But City seemed to have pipped their rivals to the 21-year-old's signature by reportedly triggering his release clause of 75 million euros, with two years left on his Borussia Dortmund contract. Manchester City had earlier tried to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer but that did not work. Haaland is one of the top strikers in Europe with the Norwegian international scoring 25 goals in 26 Bundesliga matches for Dortmund.

Real Madrid's interest in the striker seemed to have faded following their pursuit of PSG star Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman has been on their radar for a long time and it is likely that he will make a move to Santiago Bernabeu this summer, despite the Parisian giants making efforts in having him sign a new contract. Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, is a former Manchester City player, having played for them from 2000-2003. Haaland was also linked to a move to Manchester United earlier before he joined Dortmund in 2020.

