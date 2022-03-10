Karim Benzema has been sensational for Real Madrid this season and once again showed his importance for the Los Blancos. The Frenchman netted a sensational hat-trick against PSG to take the Spanish giants through to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. With his treble, the 33-year-old created history become the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the competition. Real Madrid 3-1 PSG, UCL 2021-22: Karim Benzema Nets Hat Trick As Los Blancos Advance (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Kylian Mbappe had given PSG the first-half lead, putting them ahead in the tie but a 17-minute treble from Karim Benzema in the second half saw Real Madrid come back to advance to the final eight of the competition. PSG President Nasser Al-Khelafi Breaks Equipment in Referee's Room After Champions League Exit Against Real Madrid.

With this, Karim Benzema, at the age of 34 years and 80 days became the oldest player to score a UEFA Champions League hat-trick. He struck three times past the hour mark as Los Blancos overturned the deficit to make it to the UCL last eight for the fifth time in seven years.

History Maker

In addition, the Frenchman also became the third-highest scorer for Real Madrid in the competition. Benzema has scored 67 toes for Los Blancos and only Raul (66) and Cristiano Ronaldo (105) have managed more than him.

‘We conceded the goal in the first half, but we had confidence in ourselves. We must not give up in the Champions League and we showed that we are a great club. We knew that PSG, when we put pressure on them, it's a little more difficult for them,’ said Benzema after the game.

Real Madrid are in search of a 14th Champions League crown and certainly showed that despite having a couple of disappointing campaigns, certainly are among the contenders for the title. Los Blancos look set for a league title as well, having opened an eight-point gap over rivals Atletico Madrid.

