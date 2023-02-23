Manchester United and Barcelona played out a fantastic 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Round of 16 qualifier of the Europa League and stage is set for a perfect game at Old Trafford this evening. The two teams have been in sublime form off late in their respective leagues and fans can expect another high-octane drama. Erik Ten Hag has not put a foot wrong ever since joining Manchester United, a club in despair after a horror showing in last campaign. Knocking a club like Barcelona out of Europe would add another feather in the Dutchman’s cap. With the Carabao Cup final at the weekend, this is a potentially huge week for Manchester United. Opponents Barcelona, the La Liga leaders, may be missing a few key players but given the depth, in squad they should put a proper fight. Manchester United versus Barcelona will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 am IST. RB Leipzig 1–1 Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2022–23: Josko Gvardiol’s Goal Cancels Out Riyad Mahrez’s Strike (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Harry Maguire and Antony have returned to the matchday squad for Manchester United and this leaves only Donny Van de Beek, Christian Eriksen and Anthony Martial out. Wout Weghorst may not have got the goals, but his exemplary work rate means he is a certain starter. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford on the wings remain a constant threat to any opposition and their link-up play with Bruno Fernandes will be crucial.

Gavi is suspended for Barcelona, which is a huge blow for them. Pedri and Ousmane Dembele are out for the long term with a hamstring problem. Ferran Torres will likely get a game on the wings, with Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha completing the front three for the visitors. Frenkie de Jong has an important role to play in midfield as he is one player that can beat the United press with ease.

When is Manchester United vs Barcelona, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United will take on Barcelona in their knockout round play-off match at the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 on Friday, February 24. The game will begin at 11:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Old Trafford.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Barcelona, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA EuropaLeague 2022-23. The important clash between Barcelona and Manchester United will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2 SD/HD channels. Belgian Goalkeeper Arne Espeel Dies After Collapsing On Pitch Moments After Saving A Penalty.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Barcelona, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Hence you can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Barcelona match on the SonyLiv app and website. It will be a keenly contested game with Manchester United advancing to the next round.

