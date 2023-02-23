Manchester City played out a draw against RB Leipzig in the 1st leg of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 round of 16 at Red Bull Arena, Leipzig. The Citizens got a good start to the game as Riyad Mahrez put them ahead in the 27th minute of the match. The first half ended with a 1-0 scoreline in City's favour. However, then young Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol found the back of the net in the 70th minute and levelled the score. Both teams searched for a winner in the remaining few minutes, but the match ended at 1-1. You can watch the highlights of the match here.

RB Leipzig 1–1 Manchester City

All to play for in Manchester ⚖️#UCL pic.twitter.com/OsYDlG1zS0 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)