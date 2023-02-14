Belgian club Winkel Sport B's 25 years old Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel breathes his last on a football field after he collapsed just after saving a penalty for his team. According to reports in Belgian media, Espeel saved the spot kick but dropped to the ground afterward. Emergency services rushed to help Espeel and tried to revive him with a defibrillator, but he was pronounced dead shortly after he was taken to a hospital. The incident happened in the West Flanders Province during a game between Winkel Sport B and Westrozebeke, teams from second provincial division of Belgium. Liverpool Urges UEFA to Ensure Fan Safety During Champions League Knockout Matches.

Belgian Goalkeeper Arne Espeel Dies On Pitch

Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel dies at age 25 after saving penalty.... 25, in amazing shape, drops dead out of nowhere... I'm tired of this 😓 RIP — Michael Neff (@neffer_eth) February 14, 2023

