Manchester United, at one stage, were considered the dark horses for the English Premier League title but now a poor run of result has seen them slide down to fifth in the points table. The latest setback came against Newcastle United, a match in which the team performed poorly. Next up for them is a match against Brentford at home and given the situation they are in, it is a must-win. With Liverpool dropping points again and Tottenham Hotspur having played two games more than them, Manchester United can consolidate their top-four positioning if they go on a string of wins. Opponents Brentford are no pushover, though, with them being in the top half and have not lost in their last three matches. Manchester United versus Brentford will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 12:30 am IST.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is available and should start for Manchester United, while Anthony Martial is also in line to replace Wout Weghorst. Fred should start in place of Marcel Sabitzer, with Scott McTominay dropping to the bench. Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes were poor against the Magpies and the duo will need to lift their game considerably should United claim all three points.

Ivan Toney has been brilliant for Brentford this campaign and his presence up top will keep Manchester United's defenders on their toes. Mathias Jensen and Christian Norgaard start in a midfield four, with the away side looking for a balance between attack and defence. Bryan Mbeumo on the wings will be tasked with creating chances from out wide.

Manchester United will take on Brentford in the Premier League 2022-23 on April 6. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at the iconic Old Trafford stadium.

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports Select 2/HD channels.

The broadcasting rights of the Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the live streaming of this game. They, however will have to pay a subscription fee to watch the fee. Manchester United might struggle in this game but should find a way to defeat Brentford. Although the visitors have already registered a win over City at the Etihad this season and make up for a dangerous team.

