An earthquake of 6.6 magnitude hit the Pacific Coast of Panama Tuesday, April 4. Fortunately till now, there no immediate reports of damage. Meanwhile, a local football match in the country was stopped due to this earthquake. A video of this moment has now started to surface on the internet. In the video, it can be seen that the stadium lights started to sway as soon as the earthquake began. Players and match officials soon moved to the middle of the pitch as the game got stopped.

Football Match in Panama Gets Paused Due to Earthquake

