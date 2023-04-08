Manchester United have an important game coming up against Everton at home as they look to consolidate their position in the top four. A 2-0 loss away against Newcastle United was followed by a much-needed victory against Brentford at home which helped them leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur and climb up to fourth. The team is alive in two important competitions and injuries and suspension combined with player burnout have led to a bit of inconsistency in the league. Their home form has been good though and the side will be confident in their abilities. Opponents Everton are involved in a relegation battle and start the game in the 16th spot courtesy of a better goal difference. They are in a dire need of a positive result here and manager Sean Dyche will set them accordingly. Manchester United versus Everton will be telecasted on the Star SportsNetwork and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar Cinema app from 5:00 pm IST (Indian Premier League). England Clinch the Title of Women's Finalissima 2023 Beating Brazil 4-2 in Penalty Shootout.

Luke Shaw is out with a hamstring injury for Manchester United and Tyrell Malacia is likely to come in as a replacement. Fred and Marcel Sabitzer will form the two-man midfield with Bruno Fernandes playing as the no 10. Anthony Martial will return to lead the attack allowing Marcus Rashford to start on the left once again.

Ruben Vinagre, Andros Townsend, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are the players missing out for Everton with injuries. Abdoulaye Doucoure received his marching orders against Tottenham Hotspur in the last game and he will be a massive miss. Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye have an important role to play as they look to stifle United in the middle of the park. Demarai Gray with his pace can be a dangerous player on the break for Manchester United to mark.

When is Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will face Everton in their next match in Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, April 8. The game will begin at 5:00 pm IST at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. The important match between Manchester United and Everton will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 2 channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website (with a subscription). It will be a keenly contested match with the home side winning in the end.

