Manchester United are reportedly preparing a bid for Spanish forward Marco Asensio. According to multiple reports from the UK, United were offered a chance to sign Real Madrid winger Asensio who is reportedly not happy at Santiago Bernabeu due to lack of playing time and eager to move away from the Spanish capital. United boss Erik Ten Hag looks to go for the attacker and has pushed the club management to submit a formal offer in the coming days before the summer window slams shut. Manchester United Transfer News: Premier League Club to Make Fresh Offer for Cody Gakpo

United are looking for more options in the attack, particularly given that their talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Old Trafford in the first week of September. Eredivisie stars Antony and Cody Gakpo have long been touted as the top candidates, but Asensio has now emerged as a one of the cost-effective options. According to Spanish outlet Relevo, the Red Devils are determined to make an official offer for the Spanish winger, who netted 12 goals across the all competitions last season. It has been understood that the fee would be around $28 million. Antony Transfer News: Manchester United Set to Make Fresh Bid for Ajax Forward

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Marco Asensio has wished to leave Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The Italian has also stressed that he respects the player's decision, but would love to see him stay in Madrid for one more season. With UEFA Men's Player of the year 2021 Karim Benzema and his striking partner Vinicius Jr bossing the attacking front for Los Blancos, it has been difficult for Asensio to feature in the starting XI. Many are of the view that the Spaniard could leave Real for United, given that his former colleagues Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Casemiro are at Old Trafford already.

