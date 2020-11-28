Manchester City will host Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in their next English Premier League (EPL) 2019-20 fixture. The encounter takes place at the Etihad Stadium on November 28 (Saturday). Manchester City – who are coming into the game following a 1-0 win over Greek Super League side Olympiacos – will indeed take the field with a lot of confidence. Burnley, on the other hand, defeated Crystal Palace 1-0 in the EPL clash on Monday to register their first league win of the season. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and strikers for MCI vs BUR clash. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Manchester City Draw Intriguing 10-Year Plan For Barcelona Superstar.

The two clubs have locked horns 15 times previously with Manchester City dominating the head-to-head record. They emerged victorious 11 times while Burnley won just one game, three games ended in a draw. They last faced each other in September in the EFL Cup round of 16. Raheem Sterling scored a brace in that game as the Citizens won the encounter 3-0. City is also the favourites to win the upcoming game and Burnley must put their best foot forward to come on top. As the game gets lined-up, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

Manchester City vs Burnley, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Ederson Moraes (MCI) must be your skipper for this game.

Manchester City vs Burnley, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Kyle Walker (MCI), James Tarkowski (BUR), Benjamin Mendy (MCI) and Aymeric Laporte (MCI) must be your defenders for this game.

Manchester City vs Burnley, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Fernandinho (MCI), Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson (BUR) and Ferran Torres (MCI) must be your midfielders.

Manchester City vs Burnley, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Raheem Sterling (MCI), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) and Sergio Aguero (MCI) must be your forwards.

Ederson Moraes (MCI) should be picked as the captain of your fantasy team while Raheem Sterling (MCI) can be chosen as vice-captain.

