With each passing day, there is an increasing possibility that Lionel Messi will be a Manchester City player next season. The Barcelona skipper had expressed his desire to leave the club this summer but after a failed move, decided to see out his contract with the Catalan side. The 33-year-old superstar will become a free agent once the current season ends and Pep Guardiola’s team are in the pole position to sign him. Ronald Koeman Uncertain About Lionel Messi’s Future in Barcelona, Says ‘Nobody Knows What Will Happen’.

According to a recent report from The Times, The City Football Group (CFG) have drawn up a 10-year plan to make the most of Lionel Messi’s potential arrival at the club. Manchester City will try to sign the Barcelona captain next summer with many reports suggesting that the Premier League team will look to agree on a pre-contract with the 33-year-old in January. Lionel Messi Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester City Preparing New Bid for Barcelona Talisman This January.

The plan drawn by City Football Group will see Lionel Messi play for Manchester City for numerous years under Pep Guardiola – who recently signed a new two-year contract with the club. Following that CFG will look to offer the Argentine a chance to play for the other clubs under their organization in a different league, which include the likes of New York City, Melbourne City and Japanese team Yokohoma F Marinos.

Once the superstar calls time on his career, City Football Group will look to offer the Argentine an ambassadorial role with the organization. Given Lionel Messi’s appeal, this move will allow Manchester City to compete with some of the best teams across the world in the global commercial market.

Lionel Messi’s contract with Barcelona ends in the summer but there is no news of the Argentine agreeing on a new deal. Everything points to the 33-year-old leaving the club next season unless the new arriving president manages to change the superstar’s mind by giving him a footballing project he might be interested in playing for.

