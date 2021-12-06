Mohamed Salah has grown in stature as one of the world's best forwards during his time in Liverpool and the striker is keen on continuing his stay at the Merseyside club, according to reports. This season, the Egyptian forward has been on fire this season with 13 goals and nine assists to his name already, topping the table in both categories. However, despite his desire to remain at Liverpool amidst transfer rumours, he has left this decision up to the management. Noted Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to share Salah's thoughts where the striker said, "If the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool. But the decision is in the hands of the management." Jude Bellingham’s Comments on Referee Felix Zwayer After Borussia Dortmund’s Defeat to Bayern Munich Being Investigated by Police

See Fabrizio Romano's Tweet Here:

Mo Salah on his future: “If the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool. But the decision is in the hands of the management” 🔴 #LFC “There is no problem but we have to reach an agreement for the contract. It’s up to Liverool board”, he said to MCB via @livechonews. 🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/rbtK7nDyoU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 6, 2021

"There is no problem but we have to reach an agreement for the contract. It’s up to Liverpool board," he further added.

The star forward has eighteen months remaining on his Liverpool contract and if reports are to be believed, then he is likely to stick around with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. The Reds have had a pretty good season so far, sitting second on the points table with just one point less than leaders Manchester City. They, along with City and Chelsea are very much in the title race.

