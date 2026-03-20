League leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant are set to host Mumbai City FC in a high-stakes top-of-the-table clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on 20 March 2026. Both sides remain unbeaten in the current Indian Super League (ISL) campaign, making this fixture a pivotal moment in the race for the 2025–26 title. The Mariners currently sit at the summit with 13 points from five matches, while the Islanders follow closely in third place with 11 points. With this season following a truncated single-leg round-robin format, the result in Kolkata could effectively determine the frontrunner for the championship. Ravinder Singh Dies: Namdhari FC Football Player Passes Away After Collapsing On-Field During Local Tournament.

Where To Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. Manisha Kalyan Goal Video: Watch India Women Sensation Score From Thunderous Free Kick During IND-W vs TPE-W AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026.

Match Fact

Category Details Match Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC Competition Indian Super League 2025–26 Date Friday, 20 March 2026 Venue Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata Time 19:30 IST / 14:00 GMT TV/ OTT Sony Sports Ten 2, FanCode

Team News

Mohun Bagan enter the fixture in clinical form, having secured four wins and a draw. Their attacking prowess has been spearheaded by Australian international Jamie Maclaren, who leads the golden boot race with seven goals. The defending champions have shown immense defensive discipline, conceding only twice in their opening five fixtures.

Mumbai City FC, however, remain one of the few teams capable of matching the Mariners' intensity. Under head coach Petr Kratky, the Islanders have navigated a difficult opening schedule without a loss. A victory tonight would see Mumbai leapfrog their rivals into first place, adding further pressure to a match already described by many as a six-pointer.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IndSuperLeague). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).