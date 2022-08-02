Monaco and PSV Eindhoven will battle it out in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers to stake their claim in the group stage. Monaco finished third last season and were just two shy of Marsellie who came second. Initially they did not look like getting into Europe but a late surge under Philippe Clement saw them win nine and draw one in the last ten games of the league. While there have been a few notable exits, the team will be confident of getting the job done tonight. PSV Eindhoven are managed by Ruud van Nisterlooy and his era got off to a perfect start with a 5-3 win over Ajax. Real Madrid Bet Karim Benzema Will Stay in Top Form for Another Season.

Aleksandr Golovin and Kevin Volland are part of the match day squad although they will miss the first game of the Ligue 1 season due to suspension. Wissam Ben Yedder is an experienced striker and knows what its like to play at the biggest stage of European football. Jean Lucas will shield the backline while Youssouf Fofana will venture forward with each opportunity available. Benoit Badiashile is injury prone and is unlikely to feature against the Dutch club.

Olivier Boscagli, Carlos Vinicius, Noni Madueke and Mauro Junior missed the win for PSV Eindhoven at the weekend and are not expected to feature again. Luuk de Jong will lead the attack as he has returned to the Netherlands after his spell at Seville. Ibrahim Sangare has been linked with a host of clubs in the transfer window but he will have his focus on helping PSV win the battle against Monaco.

When is Monaco vs PSV, UEFA Champions League 3rd Qualifying Round Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Monaco vs PSV clash in UEFA Champions League 3rd Qualifying Round will be played at the Stade Louis II in Fontvieille, on August 02, 2022 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled time of 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Monaco vs PSV, UEFA Champions League 3rd Qualifying Round Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League in India, but sadly won't telecast this game live on its channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Monaco vs PSV, UEFA Champions League 3rd Qualifying Round Match?

With no live telecast available, Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv won't be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can, however, keep an eye on social media to catch all the updates of the Monaco vs PSV match. There will be goals in this match with both the clubs having an attacking philosophy. Expect the match to end in a 2-2 draw.

