Mumbai City FC will square off with Chennaiyin FC in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on December 24, 2022 (Saturday) as Mumbai City FC look to regain their position at the top of the table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Indian Football Schedule in 2023: List of International and Domestic Tournaments, Friendlies and Other Match Fixtures in the New Year.

After an inconsistent start, Mumbai City has went on to a winning run and currently sit in a very strong position in the league table. They are yet to lose a game this season and won all their last five games. Coach Des Buckingham has created a strong system with domination of both ball and territory with Greg Stewart being the main controller. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, has played some good football throughout with the season with Indian players like Rahim Ali, Anirudh Thapa and Jiteshwor Singh stepping .But their biggest strength has been the display from Abdenasser El Khayati. With him having injury concerns, they need to be very disciplined to stop Mumbai City FC in their tracks.

When Is Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on December 24, 2022 (Saturday). The MCFC vs CFC game has a start time of 05:30 PM IST. ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated Live: FC Goa Climb to Fourth Spot After 2–2 Draw Against Jamshedpur FC.

Where To Watch Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2022 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).