Neroca would be locking horns with Real Kashmir in the second game of this season’s I-League. The competition got underway a day ago with defending champions Gokulam Kerala beating Mohammedan SC in the first match. NEROCA FC had an average outing in the Durand Cup earlier this year where they had finished fourth in Group C with one win in four matches. ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC Players Pay Tribute to Late Raaj Kumar, a Passionate Fan of Marina Machans Ahead of Match Against Mumbai City

Real Kashmir on the other hand, would be looking forward to a fresh start under new head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo. With new players and management, the team will look to make a mark this season in the I-League. Meanwhile, scroll down to check out the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is NEROCA vs Real Kashmir, I-League 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The NEROCAvs Real Kashmir match in I-League 2022-23 will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, Manipur on November 13, 2022 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of NEROCA vs Real Kashmir, I-League 2022-23 Football Match?

Eurosport and DD Sports are the official broadcast partners of the I-League 2022-23 season. Hence, fans in India can watch live action of the NEROCA vs Real Kashmir I-League 2022-23 match on their TV sets on the abovementioned channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of NEROCA vs Real Kashmir, I-League 2022-23 Football Match?

The NEROCA vs Real Kashmir match will also be available for live streaming online. Fans who are eager to watch live streaming of this match and all other games in the I-League can do so on the Discovery+ app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2022 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).