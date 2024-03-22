Netherlands vs Scotland, International Friendly 2024 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of NED vs SCO on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?

Ronald Koeman has steadied the Dutch ship in his second stint in charge of the national side and he will be looking to continue the good run when his side takes on Scotland in an international friendly. Losses in his first four games led many to predict the Dutch will not play in the Euros but the team has put on a tremendous turnaround in fortunes to secure a place in the championship. Opponents Scotland on the other hand are struggling and have not registered a win in their last five games. Luckily for them, the slump came at the later stages of their Euro qualifying campaign and had no impact on them booking a Euro berth. Netherlands versus Scotland starts at 1:15 AM IST. Neymar’s Father Says His Family Won’t Bail Dani Alves Out of Spanish Prison After Rape Conviction.

Sven Botman, Frenkie de Jong, Joshua Zirkzee, and Micky van der Ven miss out for the Netherlands owing to injuries. Brian Brobbey has pulled out of the squad as well due to a hamstring issue. Xavi Simons is a key player in attack for the side and he will be shouldering the bulk of the attacking threat. Wout Weghorst has always done well for the national team and he will once again be part of the front three.

Scott McTominay has been in good form for his club Manchester United and all eyes will be on him as he takes field for Scotland. Craig Gordon is still part of the scheme of things when it comes to the national side and the 41-year-old veteran keeper should get a game in. John McGinn and Lewis Ferguson will be a crucial going forward for them.

When Is Netherlands vs Scotland, International Friendly Match 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Netherlands square off against Scotland in an international football-friendly match on Saturday, March 23. The match will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands and it will start at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Arsenal Winger Bukayo Saka Withdraws From England Squad Due to Injury.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Netherlands vs Scotland, International Friendly Match 2024?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast of this match available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India hence cannot watch Netherlands vs Scotland live telecast on their TV sets. For Netherlands vs Scotland live streaming details, read below.

Is Netherlands vs Scotland International Friendly Match 2024, Live Online Streaming Available?

Sadly, there would be no live streaming of this match as well. Fans can nonetheless follow the score and live updates of this contest on the social media handles of both teams. Netherlands look the more balanced of the two sides and should secure a win here.

