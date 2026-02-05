Oman and Zimbabwe face off on 5 February, in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up fixture at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground. Both sides enter the contest with significant momentum following victories in their opening practice matches earlier this week. As the tournament’s official start on 7 February approaches, this match represents the final opportunity for both technical staffs to finalise their starting elevens and adapt to the subcontinental conditions. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Reaffirms Boycott Against India in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 (Watch Video).

How to Watch Oman vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has ensured comprehensive global coverage for the warm-up phase. In the United Kingdom, fans can stream the match via the ICC.tv platform.

In India, while select matches are broadcast on Star Sports and JioHotstar, the Oman vs Zimbabwe fixture is primarily available through the ICC.tv mobile app and website. Fans in sub-Saharan Africa can follow the action on SuperSport, while viewers in North America can tune in via Willow TV. Pakistan Super 8s Chances After Boycotting Match Against India at ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Oman vs Zimbabwe Match Preview and Form

Oman arrives at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground following an impressive five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka A on Tuesday. The veteran Aamer Kaleem was the standout performer, scoring a match-winning 80 runs off 47 balls. Oman’s ability to chase down 146 suggests their batting unit is well-adjusted to the Sri Lankan tracks.

Zimbabwe also started their campaign strongly, defeating the Netherlands by 29 runs. After posting a competitive total of 178/9—aided by Ryan Burl’s quick-fire 50—their bowling attack, led by Richard Ngarava’s three-wicket haul, dismantled the Dutch middle order. For Sikandar Raza’s men, a win today would solidify their status as the leading "associate" threat heading into the group stages.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2026 11:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).