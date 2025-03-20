It's a clash of titans, when two world football giants: the Netherlands national football team and Spain national football team will lock horns for the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final first-leg match. The Netherlands vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final first-leg match will be played at De Kuip in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on March 21 from 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). While the Dutch have booked their slot in the quarters after finishing second in League A, Group 3, Spain finished at the top spot of Group 4, without a single loss. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Netherlands vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final Match? Here’s the Possibility of Barcelona Youngster Featuring in Starting XI.

Besides individual brilliance and team performance, the Netherlands vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final first-leg match is expected to be majorly dependent on the tactical decisions taken by the two geniuses, Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman and Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente. The calls they take, and the team they line up would eventually decide the fate of the match where both Netherlands and Spain are evenly poised.

Netherlands vs Spain Lineups and Predicted Playing XI for UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final Match

Both Spain and Netherlands are star-studded. The hosts have a seasoned, world-class well-balanced side. Netherlands will be represented by the best-in-class defender like Van Dijk and De Ligt, who has been called after Nathan Ake and Stefan de Vrij were sidelined. The side has some big names up front as well, like Simons and Gakpo.

Spain on the other hand have a side somewhat filled with FC Barcelona players, who lack experience, but their skills are too good to notice the downside. Cubarsi, Pedri, and Lamine Yamal from Barca, grouped together with Zubimendi and Nico Williams is too dangerous for any team to handle, just as seen last year. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Croatia vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final Match? Here’s the Possibility of Real Madrid Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Netherlands National Football Team Predicted Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Frimpong, Van Dijk, De Ligt, J. Timber; Schouten, Koopmeiners; Simons, Reijnders, Gakpo; Brobbey.

Spain National Football Team Predicted Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Simon (GK); Porro, Cubarsi, Le Normand, Cucurella; Ruiz, Zubimendi, Pedri; Yamal, Morata, Williams.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2025 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).