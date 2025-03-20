UEFA Nations League 2022-23 champions Spain national football team are set to be hosted by Netherlands national football team in the first leg of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarter-final. The Netherlands vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final first-leg match will be played on March 21 at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the De Kuip in Rotterdam, Netherlands. It is expected to be a high-voltage neck-to-neck clash, as two European giants will be locking horns. Both sides are star-studded, while the Dutch have seasoned players like Van Dijk and De Jong, Spain have world-class prospects like Cubarsi, Pedri, and Lamine Yamal. How UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Will Impact FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification Pathways?.

The Spain vs Netherlands rivalry is a classic in international football. Many heroes have been created and destroyed in this fixture, when the two tactically superior sides played. The most famous match of this rivalry is ought to be the 2010 FIFA World Cup final, where FC Barcelona's Iniesta scored the lone goal in the 116th minute. This time too, the Spain football team is filled with Barca players, including their wonderkid Lamine Yamal. Scroll below to know if the 17-year-old will be playing in the Netherlands vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final first-leg Match at De Kuip.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Netherlands vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final Match?

Lamine Yamal is a part of the Spanish squad set to play in Netherlands vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final first-leg Match. Yamal is fully fit, and training actively with the squad. So, can be assumed that the 17-year-old right-winger will be playing the match. Lamine Yamal on Ramadan Fast! Viral Video Shows Spanish Star Fasting During Training Session Ahead of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2024-25 Match.

Head coach Luis de la Fuente has been very fond of Lamine Yamal. His tactics revolve around the wings, with Yamal taking the role of progressing from the right wing. Lamine is expected to start the Netherlands vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final first-leg match from the right, with Morata playing as striker, and Nico Williams starting from the left.

