NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will square off against SC East Bengal (SCEB) in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 match no 17. The game will be held at the Tilak Maidan, Goa on December 5, 2020. NEUFC has been unbeaten so far as they have bagged five points from three games they have played so far. On the other hand, SCEB has faced two defeats till now by hands of ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC respectively. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page if you are looking for NEUFC vs SCEB Dream11 team prediction in ISL 2020-21 along with tips to pick goalkeeper, forward, defenders and midfielders. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

SCEB head coach Robbie Fowler will be hoping for a turnaround against Highlanders in their upcoming game. The Red and Golds will rely on Anthony Pilkington and Matti Steinmann to deliver their first ISL win. Highlanders are benefitting quite a lot from Benjamin Lambot and Dylan Fox defence. SCEB is at the bottom of the point table and is in urgent need of a victory.

NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: GoalKeeper – Subhashish Roy Chowdhury (NEUFC) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Daniel Fox (SCEB), Narayan Das (SCEB) and Dylan Fox (NEUFC) can be selected as the defenders.

NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Matti Steinmann (SCEB), Khassa Camara (NEUFC) and Lalengmawia (NEUFC) should be chosen as the midfielders.

NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Balwant Singh (SCEB), Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC) and Idrissa Sylla (NEUFC) can be three forwards for this fantasy side.

NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury (NEUFC), Daniel Fox (SCEB), Narayan Das (SCEB), Dylan Fox (NEUFC), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Matti Steinmann (SCEB), Khassa Camara (NEUFC), Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Balwant Singh (SCEB), Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC), Idrissa Sylla (NEUFC).

Idrissa Sylla (NEUFC) can be elected as captain while Anthony Pilkington (SCEB) can be the vice-captain for your NEUFC vs SCEB ISL 2020 Dream11 team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2020 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).