MLS 2026 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Eastern Conference leaders New York City FC host reigning MLS Cup champions Inter Miami at Yankee Stadium on 22 March 2026. The fixture is a pivotal early-season clash between the league’s most consistent home side and a Miami squad seeking redemption following a midweek continental exit. With only three points separating the two teams at the top of the MLS 2026 table, the match carries significant weight for the supporters in the Bronx. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in New York City FC v Inter Miami MLS 2026 Match?

Where to Watch New York City FC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026 Live Streaming Online?

The match will be broadcast exclusively on a global scale via the Apple TV app through the MLS Season Pass. Unlike standard league matches, this high-profile fixture will not be available on traditional cable networks in the UK or US.

Fans in India can also access the live stream via Apple TV, with the match scheduled for a 05:00 IST start on Sunday morning. For those without a subscription, live radio commentary and play-by-play updates will be provided through the official club websites. Lionel Messi Team-Wise Goals As He Scores 900th Career Goal

Match Fact

Detail Information Match New York City FC vs Inter Miami CF Competition MLS Regular Season 2026 Date Sunday, 22 March 2026 Kick-off Time 13:00 Local / 10:30 PM IST Venue Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY Lionel Messi Status Fit and Expected to Start Current Standings NYCFC (1st), Inter Miami (3rd) TV/Streaming (IND) Apple TV

New York City FC vs Inter Miami Team News

Manager Javier Mascherano has confirmed that Messi is fit to start today. The 38-year-old’s return is viewed as essential for a Miami side that struggled for creativity in their last domestic outing and is now focused solely on defending their MLS title following their elimination from international competition.

However, the hosts must navigate today’s match with a depleted squad. The club’s medical staff has ruled out Andres Perea, Alonso Martinez, and Malachi Jones, all of whom are sidelined with lower-leg injuries. Despite these absences, NYCFC’s midfield remains potent, led by Nicolas Fernandez, who has been instrumental in the club's high-pressing system.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).