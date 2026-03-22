Eastern Conference leaders New York City FC host third-placed Inter Miami at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, 22nd March 2026, in a high-stakes early-season clash. The Boys in Blue enter the fixture in scintillating form, having recently dismantled Orlando City 5-0 to maintain their spot at the summit. However, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi's availability for Inter Miami. Lionel Messi Team-Wise Goals As He Scores 900th Career Goal.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in New York City FC v Inter Miami MLS 2026 Match?

Lionel Messi is expected to return to the starting line-up as Miami face Eastern Conference leaders New York City FC at Yankee Stadium. The Argentine superstar, who reached a historic milestone of 900 career goals during a midweek CONCACAF Champions Cup fixture, was rested for Miami’s last league outing against Charlotte FC.

Despite the continental disappointment, Messi’s form remains a focal point for the reigning MLS Cup champions. Having been omitted from the squad last weekend purely for workload management, he is refreshed for a fixture that has significant implications for the early-season standings. Lionel Messi Becomes Fastest and Youngest Footballer To Reach 900 Career Goals.

So far, Messi has recorded 3 goals in 3 MLS appearances and 1 goal in 2 Champions Cup matches in the 2026 season for Inter Miami.

Following their exit from international competition, Inter Miami’s primary focus shifts entirely to defending their MLS title. Currently sitting third in the Eastern Conference, they trail today’s opponents by three points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 11:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).