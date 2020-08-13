Neymar has equalled Lionel Messi’s long-standing record in Paris Saint-Germain’s sensational win against Atalanta in UEFA Champions League 2019-20 quarter-finals. Neymar, 28, failed to get on the score sheet but provided the assist for Marquinhos to net the equaliser before finding Kylian Mbappe for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s injury-time winner. But despite failing to score a goal against Atalanta, the Brazilian wrote himself into history with a terrific display of his talent throughout the match. PSG vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2019–20 Quarter-Final Goal Video Highlights: Paris Saint-Germain Complete Late Comeback to Reach UCL Semis.

PSG left it late against Atalanta and were a minute away from another heart-break in Europe’s premier competition when Neymar, who had worked hard all night but with little success, found Marquinhos with a low shot after Atalanta’s backline failed to clear a cross from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Centre-half Marquinhos tapped in from two-meters out to level the scores for the French side after being a goal behind since the 27th minute.

Mario Pasalic had put Atalanta ahead with a beautifully curled shot after the ball rolled to him following a knock between Duvan Zapata and Thiago Silva. Substitutes Mbappe and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting then combined to net the winner in the 92nd minute and send PSG to their first Champions League semi-final since 1995. Once again it was Neymar, who found Mbappe with a beautiful ball which the forward put on a platter for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to tap-in and score the winner.

Neymar too could have been on the score sheet and on his day could have netted twice inside the opening 15 minutes. But the Brazilian forward shot wide when clear on goal in the third minute and blasted into the stands minutes later after finding himself one-on-one with Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello. He, however, ensured that it wasn’t his missed opportunities that will be remembered but his record that will be talked about.

Neymar Equalises Lionel Messi Record

16 - Neymar completed 16 dribbles against Atalanta tonight, the most by a player in a single Champions League match since Lionel Messi v Manchester United in April 2008. Twist. #ATAPSG pic.twitter.com/WpT1ONRZVV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 12, 2020

Against Atalanta, Neymar successfully completed 16 dribbles, a joint-record in a single Champions League match. Lionel Messi had achieved a similar feat against Manchester United in 20008 while Javier Zanetti had recorded the same vs Dynamo Kiev in 2003. More than half of those 16 dribbles came in the opening 45 minutes itself when Neymar looked likely to score every time he found himself on the ball.

He may have equalised Messi’s long-standing record but in recent years, the Brazilian man has been the king of dribbling. Since 2016-17, no player has completed more successful dribbles than Neymar in the Champions League. He is level with Messi and Zanetti with 16 dribbles. He had completed 15 take-ons vs Juventus in 2017 and 13 each against Napoli and Real Madrid in 2018.

Neymar was brilliant throughout the match against Atalanta and was heavily involved in both the goals. His terrific performance means PSG can now dream of playing a Champions League final for the first time in their history having just progressed to their first semi-final since 1995.

