Paris Saint-Germain scored twice after the 90th minute to beat Atalanta 2-1 in UEFA Champions League 2019-20 quarter-finals and advance to the semi-finals for the first time since 1995. Late goals from Marquinhos and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting continued the French side’s run in the UCL while also ending Atalanta’s dream-run this season. The Italian side had taken the lead in the 26th minute through Mario Pasalic’s curler and held it until the 89th minute before Marquinhos parried home Neymar’s low cross to score the equaliser and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting popped up with an injury-time winner two minutes later. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Latest Update: Juventus Star’s Agent Jorge Mendes to Meet PSG Sporting Director to Discuss Potential Move.

"When I came on, I thought to myself, 'We can't lose, we can't go home like that.' I was confident in myself, confident in the team and then the rest is the history of Paris," Cameroon international Choupo-Moting later said after the match. "It was a crazy game, a tough game and opponents."

Pasalic Puts Atalanta Ahead

Marquinhos Equalises for PSG in 89th Minute

PSG Advance to the Semis After 92nd-Minute Winner

The French giants started well and should have gone ahead in third minute itself but Neymar squandered a golden opportunity after doing well to break in behind the Atalanta defence. He was clear on goal but shot wide from six-metres wide. Minutes later the Brazilian, who was the best player in the first half, shot into the stands once again after finding himself one-on-one with Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello.

Pasalic then put the Serie A side ahead with a first-time curler after the ball came towards him following a melee just outside the PSG box. It wasn’t however, to be for Atalanta who looked worn out and exhausted after the hour mark and failed to double their lead despite some great opportunities. PSG will now face the winner between Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig quarter-final clash in the semis.

