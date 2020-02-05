Neymar Jr Birthday Special: What Is Neymar’s Net Worth? Is Neymar Married? And Some Other FAQs About the PSG Striker

Neymar Jr (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

One of football’s biggest superstars, Neymar Jr will turn 28 on February 5, 2020 (Wednesday). Born in Mogi das Cruzes, Sao Paulo to Nadine Santos Sr and Nadine Silva. The Brazilian is one of the most famous football stars in the world right now and he is very well known to the people who follow football as well as the ones who don’t. Neymar has won many accolades in his career which include a Champions League as well as an Olympic gold medal. In this article, we take a look at some of the most Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about the superstar. Neymar Involved in Heated Exchange With Match Referee After Being Booked for Showboating During PSG vs Montpellier Ligue 1 Clash.

Neymar Jr began his footballing career at a young age when Brazilian club Santos offered him a contract in 2003 and he made his professional debut for them in 2009. Neymar played at Santos till 2013 and also won a Puskas Award for his solo goal against Flamengo in the Brazilian league. After four years at Santos, Neymar earned a dream move to FC Barcelona for a reported transfer fee of 57 million euros. His enjoyed a tremendous amount of success in Spain with Barcelona winning one Champions League, two Spanish Leagues and two Copa del Rey titles in four years. In 2017, The Brazilian shocked the world when he left Barcelona for PSG for a world record fee of 222 million euros. Neymar has won successive league titles at the French club. Neymar Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant in PSG's Win Over Lille (Watch Video).

What is Neymar Jr Full Name?

Even though the Brazilian is well known as Neymar Jr his full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Junior.

What is Neymar Jr’s Net Worth?

As in 2020 Neymar Jr’s estimated net worth is around $185 million. Majority of his income comes from playing football and his various endorsement deals.

Is Neymar Jr Married?

Neymar Jr has not been married until now but has been a relationship with Brazilian model Bruna Marquezine for a few years now.

How Many Kids Does Naymar Jr Have?

Neymar Jr has one son named David Lucca who was born on August 13, 2011. His mother is the Brazilians former girlfriend Carolina Dantas.

Does Neymar Jr Have Olympic Gold Medal?

Neymar Jr won an Olympic gold medal in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio when Brazil defeated Germany 5-4 on penalties in the finals. Neymar scored the fifth and the winning penalty. This was also Brazil’s first gold medal at Olympics in the football event.

Neymar has been at PSG for two years and even after countless honours at the domestic level, Europen glory has eluded him at the French club. Since the turn of the year, the Brazilian has been in brilliant form and clearly has Champions League success on his mind.