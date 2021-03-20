Seeing Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr watching together in the same team is quite a dream for all the fans. Now, Neymar's former agent Andre Cury has revealed that the Brazilian player will play with Lionel Messi but at Barcelona. The statement by Neymar's former agent came after Joan Laporta has been elected as the President of Barcelona. According to his former agent, Laporta is the only person who can bring the two together. "He decided that his story should be in Barcelona and I am very clear about that. Neymar will play with Messi again, yes, but it will be in Barcelona," he said. Neymar Jr Transfer Update: Barcelona Boss Quique Setien Rules Out Brazilian’s Return.

The former agent further revealed that Neymar was asked to return to Barcelona. "We tried and we were really close to getting him out of Paris, but due to details it did not happen," he further explained. This means Neymar Jr could don the Barcelona colours once again. This is not the first time that Neymar has spoken about his wish to play with Lionel Messi. Neymar had earlier said he is willing to play with Messi and the reunion needs to happen soon. Post this, there were numerous reports about how PSG was chasing Messi publically.

In fact, the newly elected President had earlier slammed PSG for chasing Lionel Messi publically. Messi and Neymar have been really close to each other and their camaraderie is known to be close to each other.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2021 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).