Neymar Jr Transfer Update: Barcelona Boss Quique Setien Rules Out Brazilian’s Return

Neymar Jr (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The ‘Neymar Jr to Barcelona’ transfer saga has taken a new turn as manager Quique Setien has played down the chances of the Blaugrana club paying the Brazilian’s transfer fee to sign him in the summer. Ever since the 28-year-old left the club in 2017 for PSG, the Spanish giants are trying to get him back to Camp Nou and reunite him with former colleagues. However, as per the recent comments by Setien, Neymar’s sensational return looks highly unlikely. Barcelona Legend Xavi Vouches For Neymar's Return.

Neymar arrived at Barcelona in 2013 from Santos and managed to live up to his potential by becoming one of the best players in the world. The Brazilian won eight trophies at the club including a Champions League, but shockingly left for Paris Saint Germain in 2017, for a world record transfer fee of €222 million. PSG Prepare Massive Contract to Keep Neymar Jr at the Club

However, Neymar’s move to PSG hasn’t materialized as he wanted and even expressed regret over leaving the Spanish side. Barcelona were tipped to sign the 28-year-old last year but the transfer fell through at the last moment. Once again, the Blaugranas were reportedly interested in signing the Brazilian in the upcoming window but Quique Setien has played down any chances of that happening.

‘€222 million for him [Neymar Jr]? No. I don't think there is anyone who can spend that much,’ Setien told Gazzetta dello Sport. ‘And small clubs have water in their throats. Many of them lived to the limit and at the first serious jolt, they went into crisis. Football lived at an uncontrolled pace.’ He added.

With Neymar’s return looking highly improbable, Barcelona could turn their attention in signing Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan whom they consider as a perfect strike partner for Lionel Messi. The Argentine has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season for Antonio Conte’s men, helping them to third place in Serie A.