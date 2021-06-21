Already having secured qualification to the last-16, Netherlands would be taking on North Macedonia in a Group C encounter on Monday. The match would be played at the Amsterdam Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Dutch have already made it to the last-16 stage in Euro 2020 after winning both their matches, against Ukraine and Austria. Hence, their match against North Macedonia is nothing but a dead rubber. Since they are already through and placed comfortably in the Group C top spot, coach Frank De Boer would have the opportunity to rest a few players ahead of the intense knockout rounds that follow. North Macedonia meanwhile, playing their first major tournament as an independent nation, are already out of the reckoning for a last-16 berth, having lost both their matches. Euro 2020 Day 11 Schedule: Today's Matches With Kick-Off Time in IST, Upcoming Fixtures and Updated Points Table

But they have shown heart and leading from the front would be the seasoned Goran Pandev, who had scored in their first match against Austria. They would also look up to Ezgjan Alioski, the attacking wingback, who can cause quite a problem for the Dutch defenders. Both these sides have met four times so far, out of which Netherlands have won two and the other two contests have been draws.

When is North Macedonia vs Netherlands, UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

North Macedonia vs Netherlands Euro 2020 match will be played on June 21, 2021 (Sunday) at the Amsterdam Arena, commonly known as the Johann Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. The match is scheduled to start at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

North Macedonia vs Netherlands, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast North Macedonia vs Netherlands, live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

North Macedonia vs Netherlands, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of North Macedonia vs Netherlands, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO will also provide the online streaming of the game for its users on the JIO TV app.

