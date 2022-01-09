Nottingham Forest will face off against Arsenal in the latest round of FA Cup 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the City Ground in Nottingham, England on January 09, 2021 (Sunday) as both teams have hopes of advancing to the next round of the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Chelsea 5–1 Chesterfield, FA Cup 2021–22 Video Highlights: Blues Advance With Easy Victory at Home.

This is the fifth meeting between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal in the FA Cup and both teams have registered two wins apiece. However, it is the Gunners who have the better record against the Championship side in recent weeks, winning five of six games in all competitions and will be hoping to extend this record.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match? (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal match in FA Cup 2021-21 will be played at City Ground in Nottingham on January 09, 2022 (Sunday). The match is scheduled to start at 10:40 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match?

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal match will be live telecast on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of Sony Network and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can switch to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to follow the live-action of the FA Cup encounter.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal for its online fans in India.

