UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Arsenal look to conclude their flawless UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase campaign on a high as they host Kazakhstan’s Kairat Almaty on 29 January 2026, at the Emirates Stadium. Having already secured seven wins from seven matches, Mikel Arteta’s side has already guaranteed a top-two finish and direct entry into the round of 16. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Harry Kane's Brace Helps Bayern Munich Climb to 2nd Spot; Liverpool Jumps to 4th.

For Kairat Almaty, who sit at the bottom of the 36-team table with just one point, the match represents a historic first encounter against English opposition and a final opportunity to leave a mark on their debut continental campaign.

This fixture marks the first time Arsenal have ever faced a Kazakhstani side in a competitive match. Kairat Almaty’s journey to the Emirates is equally remarkable, involving a 4,000-mile journey from Almaty.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

Football fans in India can watch the match live during the early hours of Thursday morning. The official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India is the Sony Sports Network.

TV Channels: The game will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten channels.

Live Streaming: Digital users can stream the match via the Sony LIV app and website. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City, PSG Suffer Losses; Arsenal, Real Madrid Continue Domination.

Match Fact

Detail Information Match Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty Competition UEFA Champions League (Matchday 8) Date 29 January 2026 (India) Kick-off Time 01:30 IST Venue Emirates Stadium, London Broadcaster (India) Sony Sports Network Live Stream (India) Sony LIV

Team News and Key Figures

Given that Arsenal have already secured their objective, Mikel Arteta is expected to make significant changes to his starting XI to manage player fatigue.

Arsenal: The Gunners will be without Declan Rice and Mikel Merino, who are both serving one-match suspensions for yellow card accumulation. Defensive mainstays William Saliba and Jurrien Timber are also expected to be rested due to minor fitness concerns. However, fans may see a return to action for Riccardo Calafiori and potentially Kai Havertz, as the club seeks to build its match sharpness.

Kairat Almaty: The visitors are dealing with a lack of competitive rhythm, as the Kazakhstan Premier League concluded in late 2025. They will be missing Azamat Tuyakbayev due to a chest injury, while teenage star Dastan Satpayev remains a major doubt after sustaining a thigh injury in training.

