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Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Premier League 2025-26 leaders Arsenal travel to Elland Road on 31 January to face Leeds United in a high-stakes Matchweek 24 encounter. Following a setback against Manchester United last week, Mikel Arteta’s side currently holds a four-point lead at the top of the table and will be desperate for a victory to maintain their title charge. EPL 2025–26: Ruben Amorim to Enzo Maresca, List of English Premier League Managers Sacked in the Ongoing Season.

Despite their 11-match unbeaten run being snapped recently, the Gunners remain in pole position for their first league title since 2004. With a perfect record in the Champions League group stages already secured, Arteta is expected to name a full-strength side, likely featuring Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

Currently sitting in 16th place, the Whites have shown a resurgence at Elland Road, taking points from four of their last five home games. Under Daniel Farke, Leeds have become giant-killers at home, recently defeating Chelsea and holding

Leeds United vs Arsenal Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 31

Venue: Elland Road in Leeds

Time: 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Leeds United vs Arsenal Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Leeds United vs Arsenal match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club.

Leeds United vs Arsenal Team News and Key Players

Arsenal will look to repeat their dominant performance from earlier this season when they beat Leeds 5-0 at the Emirates. However, Leeds have strengthened their squad during the January window, including the loan signing of Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton, who made a strong impression on his debut last week.

The key battle will likely be in the midfield, where Arsenal’s Martin Zubimendi—a key 2025 signing—will look to dictate play against the physicality of Leeds’ captain Ethan Ampadu.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).