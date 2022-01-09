Chelsea defeated Chesterfield 5-1 in the FA Cup 2021-22 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. With this win, they advanced to the fourth round of the competition.

See Score:

In the hat for the next round! 🔵#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/IY6SgZ6EeK — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 8, 2022

You Can Watch Highlights of the Match Here:

What a cup run it was for @ChesterfieldFC... 👏 They bow out at the hands of European Champions and last years runners-up, @ChelseaFC #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/Jv7mIVYHxE — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)