Odisha FC (OFC) will square off against Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 match no 79. The game will be held at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on February 1, 2021. Odisha FC will enter this game after an entertaining 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC. While Jamshedpur FC had 0-0 draw in their previous encounter with Kerala Blasters. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for OFC vs JFC ISL Season 7 live streaming on Disney+Hotstar along with live telecast details. OFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Jamshedpur FC has not won a single game in their last five outings, which includes three consecutive loses. JFC are indeed eagerly waiting for a massive win. If we speak of Odisha FC, they have had a sad story so far in ISL 2020-21 as they have registered only a single victory from 13 games they have played so far. JFC is at the eighth position with 15 points, while OFC is at the bottom with 8 points as per the latest point table of ISL Season 7.

When is Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The game will be played on February 1 (Monday) and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the HFC vs CFC clash online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV.

