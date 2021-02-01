Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC would like to advance in the team standings as they lock horns in the upcoming fixture of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday (February 1). Both sides have been winless for quite some time and will be eager to bounce back. While Jamshedpur are eighth in the team standings with 15 points in 14 games, Odisha are reeling at the bottom of the table with eight points in 13 outings. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for OFC vs JFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Notably, both teams come in this match on the back of a draw. Odisha FC kept Bengaluru on their toe heels and secured a 1-1 draw. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC were lucky to share spoils in a 0-0 draw with Kerala Blasters. The two sides have locked horns on three previous occasions with both sides winning one game each while the remaining encounter, which took place earlier this season, resulted in a 2-2 draw. As the upcoming contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

OFC vs JFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – TP Rehenesh (JFC) must be your keeper for this game.

OFC vs JFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Stephen Eze (JFC), Ricky Lallawmawma (JFC) and Stephen Taylor (OFC) will be the three defenders in your fantasy team.

OFC vs JFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Cole Alexander (OFC), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC), Aitor Monroy (JFC) and Alex Lima (JFC) can be chosen midfielders.

OFC vs JFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Daniel Lalhlimpuia (OFC), Diego Mauricio (OFC) and Nerijus Valskis (JFC) must be your forwards.

OFC vs JFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: TP Rehenesh (JFC), Stephen Eze (JFC), Ricky Lallawmawma (JFC), Stephen Taylor (OFC), Cole Alexander (OFC), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC), Aitor Monroy (JFC), Alex Lima (JFC), Daniel Lalhlimpuia (OFC), Diego Mauricio (OFC), Nerijus Valskis (JFC)

Diego Mauricio (OFC) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Nerijus Valskis (JFC) can fulfil the vice-captain slot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2021 10:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).