Mumbai, March 21: Japan have made history by becoming the first nation to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating Bahrain 2-0 on Thursday. Goals from Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo in the second half ensured Japan's victory, marking their eighth consecutive appearance in the men’s World Cup. Japan have consistently performed well, reaching the Round of 16 in the last two World Cups. Their first qualification came in 1998, just four years before they co-hosted the tournament with the Republic of Korea. With three matches still to play, Japan has sealed its spot. Brazil 2-1 Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Late Vinicius Junior Goal Helps Selecao Edge Past Los Cafeteros.

Thursday’s win guarantees Japan one of the two automatic spots in Group C of the Asian qualifiers, confirming their place with three matches remaining. This makes Japan the first non-host country to officially secure a spot in the 2026 tournament, joining co-hosts Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will have at least eight teams represented in next year’s expanded 48-team World Cup. Japan are the first to qualify and five more nations have the chance to join them through the current qualification phase, which is divided into three groups of six teams.

Australia are also in a strong position in Group C to advance. Meanwhile, in Group A, Iran lead, followed by Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates. In Group B, South Korea are in first place, ahead of Iraq and Jordan. The qualification process continues this month, with the third round concluding in June. Who is Hamza Choudhury? Here's All You Need to Know About Former Leicester City Footballer Who Will Play For Bangladesh National Football Team Against India.

Afterward, the fourth round will take place, featuring two groups of three teams, with the top team from each group securing a World Cup berth. Additionally, inter-confederation play-offs will give one more Asian team a final chance to qualify. These play-offs will feature teams from Asia, Africa (CAF), South America (CONMEBOL), Oceania (OFC) and two from CONCACAF (North, Central America, and the Caribbean).

