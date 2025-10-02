UEFA Europa Conference League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and Telecast in India: With the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League commenced, the third-tier of the continental European competition, the UEFA Europa Conference League has returned as well. This is the second UEFA Conference League played under a new format involving a 36-team league phase. In the new format, the eliminated teams from the UEFA Europa League doesn't drop down to the Conference League. Chelsea are the defending champions of the UECL and them having secured a spot in the UEFA Champions League, they are neither part of the UECL or the Europa League. The winner of the UEFA Europa Conference League secures a direct qualification to the Europa League. On Which Channel UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Will Be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch UCL Football Matches Live Streaming Online?

The final of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2025-26 will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany. The 36 teams which play eight matches each. The top eight ranked teams will receive a bye to the round of 16. The teams ranked from 9th to 24th will contest the knockout phase play-offs, with the teams ranked from 9th to 16th seeded for the draw. Teams ranked from 25th to 36th will be eliminated from European competition. From the round of 16, two-legged knockout games will proceed and ultimately the winner of the final will take the title.

UEFA Europa Conference League 2025-26 Details

Series UEFA Europa Conference League 2025-26 Date October 02, 2025 - 27 May 2026 Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network, Sony Liv

Where to Watch UEFA Europa Conference League 2025-26 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner in India for the UEFA Europa Conference League 2025-26. Fans in India will have a live telecast viewing option for the UECL 2025-26 football matches on Sony Sports Ten TV channels.But with UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League also on Sony Sports Network, it is likely to telecast only selected matches. For the UEFA Europa Conference League 2025-26 live streaming online viewing option, read below. Lionel Messi Reveals His India Tour Schedule in December; Admits to be 'Truly Excited' Ahead of Visiting Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi.

How to Watch UEFA Europa Conference League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online in India?

Sony Sports Network also has the streaming rights to UEFA Europa Conference League in India, meaning fans can find online viewing options of UCL 2025-26 on the Sony LIV app and website, but will need a subscription.

