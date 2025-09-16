UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and Telecast in India: One of the biggest football competitions in the world returns as UEFA Champions League 2025-26 gets underway from September 16 and will conclude on May 30, 2026. Paris Saint-Germain are the defending champions, having won the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 by beating Inter Milan in Munich to lift their maiden UCL title. The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Final will be played at Puskas Arena in Budapest, with the venue hosting its first-ever UCL final, having already played host in the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Final. Fenerbahce Part Ways With Jose Mourinho Following UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Exit Against Benfica.

A total of 36 teams will take part in the UCL 2025-26 league stage, which will be followed by the knockouts phase playoffs, the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final. The top eight teams in the league stage will move directly to the Round of 16, while teams ranked between 9 and 24 will play knockout playoffs. As many as four clubs, each from England, Italy, Spain, Germany, and France, will participate.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Details

Series UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Date September 16, 2025 - 30 May 2026 Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network, Sony Liv

Where to Watch UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner in India for the UEFA Champions League 2025-26. Fans in India will have a live telecast viewing option for the UCL 2025-26 football matches on Sony Sports Ten TV channels. For the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 live streaming online viewing option, read below. UCL 2025–26: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Chelsea Receive Honours at UEFA Champions League Draw in Monaco (Watch Video).

How to Watch UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online in India?

Sony Sports Network also has the streaming rights to UEFA Champions League in India, meaning fans can find online viewing options of UCL 2025-26 on the Sony LIV app and website, but will need a subscription.

