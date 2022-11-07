The fixtures for UEFA Europa League 2022-23 knock-out round playoff have been finalised as the third-placed UCL teams and UEL group runners-up are drawn against each other. In an epic clash, Barcelona will face English rivals Manchester United while Italian giants Juventus have been drawn against Nantes.

It's set! 🤩 Which tie are you looking forward to most?#UELdraw pic.twitter.com/OvquVAv4rL — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) November 7, 2022

