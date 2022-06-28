Ousmane Dembele's future still remains uncertain as his contract with Barcelona is set to expire on June 30. The Winger is currently on vacation and it is understood that he will make his decision after returning. The Frenchman has a number of offers from various clubs but is also open to extending his stay at the Catalan outfit. Chelsea To Reopen Talks With Barcelona Winger Ousmane Dembele.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ousmane Dembele's agent, Moussa Sissoko, and Barcelona representatives are set to meet to discuss a new deal for the French international. The winger will become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Barcelona have already tabled an offer for Ousmane Dembele. However, the Frenchman is not satisfied with it and wants an improved bid by the Catalan outfit. The Spanish side are working under strict financial restrictions and believe it will be difficult for them to better the current deal without stretching the limits of financial fair play.

The decision now lies in Ousmane Dembele's hand if he wants to extend his contract or leave the club as a free agent. The winger has a number of offers from several European heavyweights including Premier League giants Chelsea.

The Frenchman played under current Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel during their time at Borussia Dortmund and the German is a huge fan of the player. After losing Ronelu Lukaku, the Blues are pushing for the winger's signing as his contract is set to run out.

Chelsea have made an offer for the Frenchman according to reports. Ousmane Dembele has expressed his desire to continue at Barcelona but will have to decide between taking a lower salary at the La Liga club or accepting the offer from the London outfit.

