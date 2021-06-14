Marcelo Martins of Bolivia celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team with teammates during a Copa America 2019 match. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Paraguay and Bolivia will face each other in the first round of the Group B clash of the ongoing Copa America 2021. The match will be played at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico in Goiania, Brazil on June 15, 2021 (early Tuesday morning). Both sides will be hoping for a winning start to the tournament. Meanwhile, fans searching for Paraguay vs Bolivia, Copa America 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Copa America 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download Online.

Paraguay are on a poor run at the moment, failing to win any of their last four games and fresh off a 2-0 defeat to Brazil in World Cup qualifier. Meanwhile, Bolivia have won just once in their previous six games. Both sides aren’t in great form and are expected to struggle in the group stages as well, fighting to stay out of elimination.

When is Paraguay vs Bolivia, Copa America 2021 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Paraguay vs Bolivia, Copa America 2021 clash will take place late on June 15, 2021 (Tuesday) at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico in Goiania, Brazil. The Copa America 2021 match in Group B has a scheduled time of 05:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Paraguay vs Bolivia, Copa America 2021 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Paraguay vs Bolivia, Copa America 2021 live match on the Sony Sports channels and Sony Ten 2 will telecast the game on TV.

Paraguay vs Bolivia, Copa America 2021 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Paraguay vs Bolivia, Copa America 2021 football match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Jio will also provide the live streaming for its users on Jio TV app. FanCode will also live stream Paraguay vs Bolivia game but fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the game.

