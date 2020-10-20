PSG vs MUN, UCL 2020-21 Live Streaming: Manchester United travel to Parc des Princes to take on PSG in their opening game of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils are in the competition after a hiatus and will be eager to begin on a positive note. They have had a poor start to the season but thumped Newcastle United post the international break where the squad looked much fitter and seem to have regained their match sharpness. Their opponents Paris Saint Germain are last season’s finalists and manager Thomas Tuchel has the tough ask to take them a step forward this season. The last time these two teams met in Europe, a miraculous win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw him being made the permanent Manchester United manager. PSG vs Manchester United will be telecasted on Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 12:30 am IST. PSG vs MUN Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2020-21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United Football Match.

PSG will have both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the starting eleven which is sure to put any opposition team under stress right from the onset. They have some big names in Mauro Icardi, Juan Bernat, Thilo Kehrer, Leandro Paredes and Marco Verratti missing the contest due to injury. Marquinhos will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Ander Herrera and Angel Di Maria will face against their former club although the former has a completely different relationship with Manchester United as compared to the latter.

Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly and Mason Greenwood have not travelled with the squad to Paris owing to injury. This leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with only Victor Lindelof as his only preferred centre-back option. New signing Alex Telles could make his debut for the Red Devils tonight while both Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba should return. The visitors will likely field a 3-5-2 formation with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford up top.

When is Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United clash in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 will take place on October 20, 2020 (Tuesday midnight). The match will be played at the Parc des Princes has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live action of PSG vs Manchester United match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Sony Ten SD and HD channels to watch the match live with English commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Live streaming of the Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United UEFA Champions League 2020-21 will be available online on SonyLiv. Fans watch catch PSG vs MUN the match live on either the SonyLiv app or on the website. Both sides are hit by injury but with United struggling in defence, the hosts should secure an easy win.

