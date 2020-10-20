Paris Saint Germain (PSG) will take on Manchester United (MUN) in match 1 of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group H match. PSG vs MUN clash will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium on October 20, 2020 (late Tuesday night). Both teams will be playing their first game in the competition and would be hoping to make a positive start. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create PSG vs MUN, UCL 2020-21 Dream11 Fantasy team can scroll down below. UCL 2020–21 Draw: Barcelona, Juventus Placed in Same Group, Defending Champions Bayern Munich in Group A.

Pars Saint Germain will have Neymar Jr back for this clash after the Brazilian missed the weekend game against Nimes to prevent any new injury. Meanwhile, Manchester United will be without regular skipper, Harry Maguire, who has a slight niggle and hasn’t travelled with the squad. PSG will without the likes of Marco Veratti and Leandro Paredes for this clash.

PSG vs MUN, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Keylor Navas (PSG) must be your keeper for this game.

PSG vs MUN, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Kehrer (PSG) and Aaron Wan Bissaka (MUN) must be your defenders.

PSG vs MUN, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Rafinha (PSG), Paul Pogba (MUN), Donny van de Beek (MUN) and Bruno Fernandes (MUN) must be your midfielders.

PSG vs MUN, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Neymar Jr (PSG), Kylian Mbappe (PSG) and Marcus Rashford (MUN) must be your forwards.

Neymar Jr (PSG) must be your captain for this clash while Bruno Fernandes (MUN) can be named as your vice-captain.

