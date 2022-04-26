Paul Pogba's exit from Manchester United seems imminent now. The midfielder, who was made his final appearance from the club this season after getting injured against Liverpool, has now reportedly quit the club's official WhatsApp group. Pogba has rumoured to be attracting a lot of interest from Real Madrid and also PSG and it remains to be seen where he goes next, should he leave United at the end of the season. As of now, the chances of him signing a new contract at Old Trafford are highly unlikely. Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of UCL Semifinal Football Match in IST

The midfielder, who started off as a Manchester United player, rejoined the club in 2016 in a club-record £89million deal from Juventus. He has had his share of good performances and failures as well but now, it seems that his chapter at the club is in its final pages. According to a report, the French midfielder has received two offers--from Real Madrid and PSG. Real Madrid, for the record, are on the verge of signing Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea and are favourites to finally have Kylian Mbappe join them this summer. Should Pogba join them, he would be one of the biggest free agents to sign for the Los Blancos alongside his World Cup-winning French teammate Mbappe.

Barcelona are also one of the clubs said to have interest in the player. Pogba had earlier been victim of a break-in at his house while he was away playing in a Champions League game. He also had opened up about his struggles with depression in the past.

