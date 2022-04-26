Manchester City will take on Real Madrid in the semifinals of UEFA Champions League 2021-22. The clash will be played at the Etihad Stadium on April 26, 2022 (late Tuesday night) as the teams aim to take an advantage into the second leg. Meanwhile, fans searching for Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UCL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Casemiro, David Alaba Doubtful For UCL 2021-22 Semifinal Encounter.

Manchester City booked their place in the final four with a narrow win over Spanish side Atletico Madrid over two legs. Meanwhile, Real Madrid had to sustain a strong Chelsea fightback and produce a comeback of their own to seal a semifinal berth. Both teams are likely to have key players missing for this clash due to injury which will make the clash even more interesting. UCL 2021–22: Kyle Walker, John Stones Are ‘Doubts’ Against Semifinal Against Real Madrid, Says Pep Guardiola.

When is Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Manchester City vs Real Madrid clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on April 27, 2022 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Manchester City vs Real Madrid on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming.

