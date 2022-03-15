Manchester City's title charge took a hit when they played out a goalless draw against Crystal Palace on Tuesday, March 15. The defending champions did play well but were unable to find the breakthrough against Palace's resilience with both sides eventually sharing the spoils at Selhurst Park. However, Manchester City's head coach put the blame on the grass at Selhurst Park. City did manage one point but that has now left them just four points away from Liverpool, who are creating pressure at the second spot. Crystal Palace 0–0 Manchester City, Premier League 2021–22 Video Highlights

Speaking after the match, the Spaniard said, "I think they [Palace] played good. There are still many games to play, we have to win a lot of games but the way we played, there are no regrets about the team," he said, as quoted by Sky Sports. Guardiola, who lauded his team's performance, further added, "We played to win the game, we created more, the way we played was amazing in a difficult stadium with the grass not perfect." City did not use any substitute as Guardiola saw his starting XI play all throughout the match. Also, Palace became the first team since Manchester United in the 2020-21 season to stop Manchester City from scoring in both matches against them in the Premier League.

With this result, the Premier League title race, needless to say, has become interesting with Liverpool having played one game less than that of City, If the Reds win their upcoming clash against Arsenal, then they would close down City's lead to just one point, something that would put Guardiola and his side's title hopes in real jeopardy.

