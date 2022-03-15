Crystal Palace and Manchester City played out a goalless draw at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on March 15, Tuesday. Palace did well to stop Manchester City from scoring, becoming the first team to do so against Pep Guardiola's side in both matches of a season since Manchester United, in the 2020-21 season. You can watch video highlights of the game here.

