For days now, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future at Arsenal is under the scanner. The former captain of Arsenal continues to remain sidelined for the match against Manchester City which is scheduled to happen later today at the Emirates Stadium. The match will take place at 06.00 pm IST. Aubameyang has been ousted from the squad for the game against Manchester City. The team has announced a 21-member squad for the game against Manchester City and Aubameyang has been missing from the squad. Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

The former Arsenal captain has already departed to Africa for the Africa Cup of Nation. Talking about Mikel Arteta, he will not be attending the game as he has been tested positive for COVID-19. Arsenal is currently placed on number four of the EPL 2021-22 points table. A win here would simply mean that they would consolidate their position on number four of the points table. Ditto with the visitors who are placed on number one of the EPL 2021-22 points table.

Pictures of Arsenal players sweating it out:

New Year’s Eve Session ✅ 🔜 Onto 2022 📍 London Colney pic.twitter.com/zp0x9llUok — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 31, 2021

Match Ready

Now, let's have a look at their squad below.

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Bernd Leno

Defenders: Ben White, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka

Forwards: Nicolas Pepe, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Folarin Balogun

Arsenal has been quite consistent this season with their performance and will surely be looking to extend their winning streak. Stay tuned to this space for more updates on the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2022 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).